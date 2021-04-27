Citigroup Increases VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Price Target to $245.00

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of VeriSign from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $233.83.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VRSN opened at $216.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.52. VeriSign has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The business had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total value of $2,444,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 843,170 shares in the company, valued at $171,745,297.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $190,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,191,898.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,678 shares of company stock worth $7,058,601. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,438,000 after purchasing an additional 360,063 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,037,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,313,000 after acquiring an additional 505,747 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in VeriSign by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,934,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $635,014,000 after purchasing an additional 41,124 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in VeriSign by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,022,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,688,000 after purchasing an additional 230,634 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,790,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $387,539,000 after purchasing an additional 106,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.