Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Kore Potash (LON:KP2)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Kore Potash (LON:KP2) in a research report report published on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Kore Potash from GBX 5 ($0.07) to GBX 3 ($0.04) and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

KP2 opened at GBX 1.03 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £25.13 million and a P/E ratio of -10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.87. Kore Potash has a 52-week low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 2 ($0.03).

Kore Potash plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of potash minerals in the Republic of Congo. Its flagship property is the 97%-owned Sintoukola potash project that comprises the Kola sylvinite and carnallite deposits located to the north of the city of Pointe Noire.

