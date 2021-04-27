Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Kore Potash (LON:KP2)

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Kore Potash (LON:KP2) in a research report report published on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Kore Potash from GBX 5 ($0.07) to GBX 3 ($0.04) and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

KP2 opened at GBX 1.03 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £25.13 million and a P/E ratio of -10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.87. Kore Potash has a 52-week low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 2 ($0.03).

Kore Potash Company Profile

Kore Potash plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of potash minerals in the Republic of Congo. Its flagship property is the 97%-owned Sintoukola potash project that comprises the Kola sylvinite and carnallite deposits located to the north of the city of Pointe Noire.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Kore Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kore Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.