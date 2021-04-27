Amphenol (APH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Amphenol to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amphenol stock opened at $68.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $69.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

APH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $65.50 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amphenol stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 52,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

