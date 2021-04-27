Teck Resources (TECK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. On average, analysts expect Teck Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.0394 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TECK. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays cut shares of Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

