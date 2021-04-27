VIZIO, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End on May 4th (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO’s (NYSE:VZIO) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, May 4th. VIZIO had issued 12,250,000 shares in its IPO on March 25th. The total size of the offering was $257,250,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. During VIZIO’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

VZIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VIZIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE VZIO opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. VIZIO has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $25.90.

In related news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 162,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $3,177,638.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,413,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,225,630.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO William T. Baxter sold 28,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $567,506.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,811,576 shares of company stock valued at $36,296,438 over the last quarter.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

