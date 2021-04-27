ProShares UltraShort Financials Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SKF)

ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 2,841 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,622% compared to the average daily volume of 165 call options.
NYSEARCA SKF opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort Financials has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $37.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.75.
ProShares UltraShort Financials Company Profile
Read More: Net Income
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Financials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Financials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.