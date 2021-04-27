ProShares UltraShort Financials Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SKF)

ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 2,841 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,622% compared to the average daily volume of 165 call options.

NYSEARCA SKF opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort Financials has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $37.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.75.

ProShares UltraShort Financials Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States-domiciled international banks; full line, life and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as Federal National Mortgage Association, credit card issuers and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers, including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers, and publicly traded stock exchanges.

