Kearny Financial (KRNY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Kearny Financial to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $57.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 4.33%.

NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. Kearny Financial has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other Kearny Financial news, Director Raymond E. Chandonnet sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $38,360.00. Also, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 3,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $93,280 over the last ninety days. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

