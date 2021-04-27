Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 2,315 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,161% compared to the average volume of 71 call options.

Several research firms have recently commented on POWI. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

In other news, VP Ben Sutherland sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $127,537.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,828,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 13,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $1,057,761.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,707 shares of company stock worth $7,526,369 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 30,309 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth about $511,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 22,013 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the third quarter valued at about $1,916,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $84.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.88 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.43%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

