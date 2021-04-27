Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 2,315 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,161% compared to the average volume of 71 call options.
Several research firms have recently commented on POWI. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.
In other news, VP Ben Sutherland sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $127,537.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,828,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 13,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $1,057,761.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,707 shares of company stock worth $7,526,369 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $84.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $99.05.
Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.88 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.43%.
About Power Integrations
Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.
