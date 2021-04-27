Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $225.00 to $230.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Skyworks Solutions traded as high as $197.13 and last traded at $196.94, with a volume of 13519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.92.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.40.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 260,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $287,863,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.15 and a 200-day moving average of $163.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

