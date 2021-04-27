Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $12.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Granite Point Mortgage Trust traded as high as $13.18 and last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 505 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GPMT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPMT. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $716.96 million, a P/E ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

