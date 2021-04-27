Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company upgraded the stock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company now has a $120.00 price target on the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation traded as high as $109.69 and last traded at $108.77, with a volume of 1061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.73.

WAL has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.57.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $42,325,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $1,794,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

