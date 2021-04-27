Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $235.00 to $238.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Global Payments traded as high as $220.74 and last traded at $219.03, with a volume of 7126 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $216.92.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Compass Point cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Global Payments from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.14.

In related news, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $5,737,352.04. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $107,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,496,382.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 16.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 64,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $41,054,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 10.1% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.98, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Company Profile (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

