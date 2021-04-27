Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 167.50 ($2.19) and last traded at GBX 167 ($2.18), with a volume of 363773 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165.25 ($2.16).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 159.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 152.52.

In other Henderson International Income Trust news, insider Joanne Parfrey bought 37,500 shares of Henderson International Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.97) per share, for a total transaction of £56,625 ($73,980.93).

About Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT)

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

