Gain Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GANX) Quiet Period Will Expire on April 27th

Gain Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:GANX) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, April 27th. Gain Therapeutics had issued 3,636,364 shares in its initial public offering on March 18th. The total size of the offering was $40,000,004 based on an initial share price of $11.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GANX shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ GANX opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. Gain Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutics to treat rare genetic and neurological disorders caused by protein misfolding in Switzerland and Spain. The company through its in-licensed proprietary Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform, discovers novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins, identifies proprietary binding sites, and restores protein folding.

