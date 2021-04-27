Leslie’s, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on April 27th (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie’s’ (NASDAQ:LESL) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, April 27th. Leslie’s had issued 40,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 29th. The total size of the offering was $680,000,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the expiration of Leslie’s’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LESL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion and a PE ratio of 66.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.43. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $145.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.96 million. As a group, analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $2,673,480.26. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $451,273,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,087,948 shares of company stock valued at $456,488,372 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LESL. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth $299,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

