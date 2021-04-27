Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €66.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VNA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €83.70 ($98.47) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonovia has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €64.16 ($75.49).

VNA opened at €56.34 ($66.28) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of €56.22 and a 200 day moving average of €56.49. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €43.97 ($51.73) and a fifty-two week high of €62.74 ($73.81).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

