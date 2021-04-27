Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €14.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IBE. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €12.11 ($14.25).

Iberdrola has a twelve month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a twelve month high of €7.30 ($8.59).

