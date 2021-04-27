Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €155.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €153.00 ($180.00).

ETR DB1 opened at €144.80 ($170.35) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.47, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion and a PE ratio of 24.88. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 52-week high of €170.15 ($200.18). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €142.27 and a 200-day moving average of €138.07.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

