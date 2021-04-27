Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €205.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €196.00 ($230.59) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €186.00 ($218.82) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €180.25 ($212.06).

Shares of EPA RI opened at €170.95 ($201.12) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €164.14 and a 200-day moving average of €157.22. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 12 month high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

