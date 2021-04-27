Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Receives $62.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.14.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YUMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Yum China stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,240,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,484. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum China will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

