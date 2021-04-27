Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 802.56 ($10.49).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,103 ($14.41) to GBX 1,219 ($15.93) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

In related news, insider Rona A. Fairhead purchased 12,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 993 ($12.97) per share, with a total value of £123,628.50 ($161,521.43).

Shares of ECM traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,081 ($14.12). 608,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,545. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,014.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 896.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Electrocomponents has a twelve month low of GBX 540.50 ($7.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,110 ($14.50). The company has a market capitalization of £5.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40.

Electrocomponents

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

