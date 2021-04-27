Brokerages Anticipate Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $160.93 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will report $160.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $157.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $163.72 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted sales of $145.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $643.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $628.29 million to $660.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $674.03 million, with estimates ranging from $656.61 million to $704.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OFC. Truist upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.91.

Shares of NYSE:OFC traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,919. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average of $26.07. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.19%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $40,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $108,678.80. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,156 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 297.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 70,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 53,029 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 69.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 192,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.