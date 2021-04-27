Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.19.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 105.6% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded up $2.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $191.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,722,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,757,960. The stock has a market cap of $176.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.67. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.