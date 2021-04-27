Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) Trading Up 44.3%

Inrad Optics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INRD)’s share price was up 44.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 million, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of -0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.63.

About Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD)

Inrad Optics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets crystal-based optical components and devices, custom optical components, and precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies in the United States. The company provides optical components, optical coatings, and subassemblies for the military, aerospace, industrial, and medical marketplace; precision metal optics; and UV filter optical components for use in critical applications in defense systems, such as missile warning sensors, as well as opto-mechanical design and assembly services.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Inrad Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inrad Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.