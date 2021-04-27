Analysts Expect Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.32) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Martin Midstream Partners.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%.

MMLP traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.31. 86,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,353. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $89.84 million, a P/E ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 2.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 83.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 165.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 163,431 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 565,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.41% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

