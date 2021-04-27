Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Shares Up 1.3%

Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$88.06 and last traded at C$88.06. 375,616 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 733,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$86.94.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LSPD. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$80.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Friday, March 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$97.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$93.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.55 billion and a PE ratio of -67.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$82.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$76.07.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

