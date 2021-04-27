Greenbrook TMS (OTCMKTS:GBOKF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBOKF)’s stock price fell 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.45 and last traded at $15.45. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70.

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. It offers transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy that provides electromagnetic stimulation to brain regions associated with mood regulation for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders.

