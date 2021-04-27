AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Stock Price Up 1%

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY)’s stock price traded up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.66 and last traded at $51.20. 238,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 270,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.71.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.19.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th.

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses.

