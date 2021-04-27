AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Stock Price Up 1%

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021


AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY)’s stock price traded up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.66 and last traded at $51.20. 238,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 270,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.71.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.19.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th.

AIA Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AAGIY)

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses.

