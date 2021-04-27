Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Market Cap Hits $9.24 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $9.24 million and $1.32 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.39 or 0.00004485 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.17 or 0.00463406 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006081 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000897 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.