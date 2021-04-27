Celo Dollar Hits Market Capitalization of $46.66 Million (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00001885 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $46.66 million and approximately $152,019.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00065154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00020482 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001875 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00060359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $395.74 or 0.00741947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00094602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,164.66 or 0.07807947 BTC.

Celo Dollar Coin Profile

CUSD is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 46,396,205 coins. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

