Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.60. 985,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,227. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.86. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.81%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $59,539.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 91,541 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,586.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,077 shares of company stock worth $92,945. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,176,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,262,000 after acquiring an additional 171,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

