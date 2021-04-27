Analysts Anticipate Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to announce $26.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.30 million. Kamada posted sales of $33.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kamada will report full-year sales of $101.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $98.00 million to $104.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $90.47 million, with estimates ranging from $81.35 million to $99.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kamada.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Kamada had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $31.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.17 million.

NASDAQ:KMDA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,147. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $272.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.10. Kamada has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $13.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kamada in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 61.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 12,268 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 89,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 19,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 24,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kamada (KMDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.