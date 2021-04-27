Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Trading Up 3.7%

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE)’s share price was up 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.17 and last traded at $3.11. Approximately 206,894 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,823,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VIVE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Viveve Medical in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $32.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.75. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 243.62% and a negative net margin of 661.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Viveve Medical, Inc. will post -19 EPS for the current year.

About Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE)

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

