DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Stock Price Down 0.7%

DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) shares dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €14.61 ($17.19) and last traded at €14.67 ($17.26). Approximately 63,498 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 180,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.78 ($17.39).

DIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €18.50 ($21.76) target price on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, DIC Asset presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €17.50 ($20.59).

Get DIC Asset alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 16.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €15.32 and its 200-day moving average is €13.49.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.