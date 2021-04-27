IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IntelGenx is a drug delivery company focused on the development of oral controlled-release products as well as novel rapidly disintegrating delivery systems. The Company uses its unique multiple layer delivery system to provide zero-order release of active drugs in the gastro-intestinal tract. IntelGenx has also developed novel delivery technologies for the rapid delivery of pharmaceutically active substances in the oral cavity based on its experience with rapidly disintegrating films. The Company’s research and development pipeline includes products for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain management, hypertension and smoking cessation. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:IGXT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 904,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,267. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $65.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. IntelGenx Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60.

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter. IntelGenx Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,025.30% and a negative return on equity of 774.28%.

IntelGenx Technologies Company Profile

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers RIZAPORT, an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan benzoate for the treatment of acute migraines. The company's products under development comprise INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0046/2018 for adult use; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0008/2008 for migraine; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid dependence; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease.

