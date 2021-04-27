Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kerry Group plc provides food ingredients and flavors for the food and beverage industries. Its culinary, dairy, lipid, meat, cereal, sweet and beverage systems and flavors provide product solutions to food manufacturers and foodservice companies. It offers savory ingredients, sweet ingredients, food coating systems, nutritional systems, and specialty protein applications. It also provides prepared meals, soups sauces and dressings, savory snacks, meats, appetizers and side dishes, and dairy products, as well as cereals and bars, ice cream and frozen desserts, bakery products, and confectionery products. In addition, it provides beverage systems and flavors, including soft drinks, alcoholic and nutritional beverages, and tea and coffee products comprising cold/iced tea, cold coffee drinks, hot coffee and tea, tea and coffee mixes, chocolate, cocoa and malt beverages, coffee syrups, and cleaners. Kerry Group plc is headquartered in Tralee, Ireland. “

KRYAY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kerry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Kerry Group stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,611. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Kerry Group has a 12-month low of $106.02 and a 12-month high of $152.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.91 and its 200-day moving average is $135.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.66.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

