$1.91 EPS Expected for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to announce earnings of $1.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the highest is $2.66. Alibaba Group reported earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year earnings of $10.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.69 to $10.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.59 to $12.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $18.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.73.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $232.70. 7,736,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,729,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $189.53 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $629.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

