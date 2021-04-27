Marlin Tops 1-Day Volume of $18.65 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000284 BTC on exchanges. Marlin has a total market cap of $111.79 million and $18.65 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Marlin has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00062987 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.11 or 0.00282449 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $534.59 or 0.00999205 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $386.20 or 0.00721854 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00025593 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,460.37 or 0.99923597 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

