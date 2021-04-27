CCUniverse (UVU) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 23.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One CCUniverse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CCUniverse has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $64,211.42 and $658.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006491 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00014382 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000152 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000283 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001201 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

UVU is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

