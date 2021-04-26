Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.44.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

NYSE:NTR traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.05. 1,813,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,128. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 323.82, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $59.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 650.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 567.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

