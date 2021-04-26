Analysts Set Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Target Price at $51.86

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COHU. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Get Cohu alerts:

COHU traded up $1.58 on Monday, hitting $46.20. 391,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,459. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.77. Cohu has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $202.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.15 million. On average, analysts predict that Cohu will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 387,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,578,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,000. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 18,980 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 3rd quarter worth $927,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth $1,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.