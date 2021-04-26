DeepOnion Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5,815.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 36.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $9.45 million and $5,815.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000362 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00019339 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,468,829 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

