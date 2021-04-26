Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) to report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Grocery Outlet reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.11 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $801,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $4,021,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,728.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 469,757 shares of company stock valued at $18,788,164. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

GO stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,912. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.76. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $31.81 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.75.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

