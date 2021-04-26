Analysts Set Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Price Target at $18.73

Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

DSEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Diversey alerts:

NASDAQ DSEY traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $17.11. 1,634,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,269. Diversey has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $17.43.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.