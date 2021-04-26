Brokerages Set UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Price Target at $20.00

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UMH. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Aegis started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMH. FMR LLC raised its stake in UMH Properties by 197.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at about $18,069,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC bought a new position in UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at about $5,812,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in UMH Properties by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,153,000 after acquiring an additional 121,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its position in UMH Properties by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UMH traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.58. The stock had a trading volume of 206,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,920. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.07.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.49. UMH Properties had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. Equities analysts predict that UMH Properties will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.63%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.