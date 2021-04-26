Brokerages Expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) will announce sales of $136.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130.58 million and the highest is $140.70 million. Enerpac Tool Group reported sales of $101.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full year sales of $523.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $520.30 million to $526.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $571.02 million, with estimates ranging from $557.60 million to $578.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.98 million. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

EPAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $26.82. 157,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,306. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average is $23.63. Enerpac Tool Group has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 447.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,821,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,444,000 after buying an additional 450,224 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,744,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,093,000 after buying an additional 985,619 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,214,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,287,000 after buying an additional 155,804 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,170,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,469,000 after buying an additional 186,491 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth $20,650,000. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

