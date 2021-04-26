CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Receives $125.08 Average Target Price from Brokerages

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.08.

KMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus raised their price target on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,147 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $1,155,357.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,814.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,396 shares of company stock worth $28,060,337. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in CarMax by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,284,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in CarMax by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.43. 1,112,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,665. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.27. CarMax has a 1-year low of $69.41 and a 1-year high of $136.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

