CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Receives $125.08 Average Target Price from Brokerages

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.08.
KMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus raised their price target on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.
In other news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,147 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $1,155,357.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,814.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,396 shares of company stock worth $28,060,337. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE KMX traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.43. 1,112,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,665. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.27. CarMax has a 1-year low of $69.41 and a 1-year high of $136.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About CarMax
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
Read More: What is the NASDAQ?
Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.