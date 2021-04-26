Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.19. 4,925,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,909,670. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.82 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97.

In related news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $152,710.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 4,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $57,672.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 657,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,147,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,082 shares of company stock worth $414,001. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 30.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

