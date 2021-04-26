iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will post ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the highest is ($0.20). iHeartMedia posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 263%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $2.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $935.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.48 million.

IHRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. iHeartMedia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

IHRT stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.58. The company had a trading volume of 434,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,968. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.40. iHeartMedia has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $20.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the period.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

