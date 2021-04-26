SIBCoin (SIB) Price Tops $0.0547

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $3,652.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SIBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,630.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,502.91 or 0.04666935 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $248.25 or 0.00462893 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $855.56 or 0.01595287 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.93 or 0.00753175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $265.40 or 0.00494862 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00061292 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $225.72 or 0.00420873 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004271 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,126,301 coins. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SIBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SIBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SIBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.